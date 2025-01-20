Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea
An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea,
Azernews reports, citing the Earthquake Research
Bureau of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences reported this.
The magnitude of the earthquake, recorded at 07:22 local time,
was 3.1. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of
16 kilometers.
The earthquake was relatively mild, and there have been no
reports of significant damage or casualties.
