Earthquake Recorded In Caspian Sea

An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences reported this.

The magnitude of the earthquake, recorded at 07:22 local time, was 3.1. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 16 kilometers.

The earthquake was relatively mild, and there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties.