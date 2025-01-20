TDG Gold Corp.

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - TDG Corp. : Provided an update from ongoing targeting work within TDG's 100 % owned, ~140 square kilometre (sq") Bot project, Toodoggone District. TDG has identified a copper-molybdenum porphyry target through a multi-disciplinary approach as part of TDG's ongoing porphyry target1 generative program. TDG Corp. shares V are trading up $0.11 at $0.25.

