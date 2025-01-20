Australia Bans Social Media For Children Under Age 16

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Australia has passed a new law that bans social for children under age 16, citing the negative impacts on young people's mental health.

The law, which takes effect in November 2025, sets some of the toughest social media controls in the world and will force platforms to take steps to verify people's age.

The ban comes as Australia's centre-left Prime Anthony Albanese prepares for an election next May.

The Australian Prime Minister has argued that social media poses risks to the mental of children and is looking for support from parents in the country.

The social media ban won broad support across political parties, with the opposition Conservative Party voting in favour of it in Parliament.

Australia now plans to trial an age-verification system that may include biometrics or government identification to enforce the ban.

The trial will run for several months and its findings will be reviewed by the government, according to media reports.

Under the new law, companies could be fined up to $32 million U.S. for any breaches.

Social media companies Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) argued unsuccessfully against the new law and that a ban should be delayed until the age-verification trial finishes.

Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, argued that the Australian law violates children's human rights.

The new law also prevents social media platforms from requiring users to submit personal data such as their passport to prove their age.