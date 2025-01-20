Hexagon Digital Wave Enters Into Exclusive Long-Term Agreement With Certarus To Provide Requalification Services Of Their Gas Transportation Fleet

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, has entered into a long-term agreement (LTA) with Certarus, the North American leader in compressed and distribution, to provide exclusive requalification services to their fleet of gas transportation trailers. The LTA runs from January 2025 to December 2027.

Hexagon Digital Wave utilizes its Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) to perform in-situ requalification of Certarus' gas transportation modules. MAE is the most accurate method for inspection and testing of composite cylinders, ensuring the highest standards of safety and compliance for gas transportation. The use of in-situ MAE

requalification streamlines Certarus' fleet maintenance and inspection procedures, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

"We are pleased with the benefits that come with utilizing Hexagon Digital Wave's MAE technology for our Mobile Storage Unit cylinder recertification process," said Natasha Cherednichenko, President at Certarus. "Their expertise and technology are helping our industry improve safety and compliance, and reduces downtime associated with other testing processes."

"We are proud to partner with Certarus in their mission to deliver clean energy safely and reliably", said Dr. Brian Burks , President

at Hexagon Digital Wave. "Hexagon Digital Wave is committed to providing safety to our Customers through MAE inspections."

About the market

The growing demand for alternative fuels has led to a significant increase in compressed gas transport which is driving fleet owners to seek a safe and efficient method for requalification of composite tube trailers which is required every five years.

MAE is a non-invasive testing technology that reduces trailer downtime for requalification as compared to the alternative of hydrostatic testing, while simultaneously providing information about the structural integrity of the composite laminate that cannot be obtained by hydrostatic testing. Hexagon Digital Wave has pioneered MAE technology and completed the requalification of over 750 composite gas distribution trailers across North America.

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is the leading digital solutions provider of non-destructive testing methods, which include Ultrasonic Examination (UE) and Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) inspection products and services. With applications in the industrial gas, fire service equipment, medical oxygen, automotive, alternative fuels, and aerospace industries, Hexagon Digital Wave's goal is to enhance safety in the industries it serves, while simultaneously reducing asset down time.

About Certarus

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero emission energy distribution.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

