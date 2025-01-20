Russian Troops Launch 319 Strikes On 11 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian launched 319 on 11 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“155 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka. Four attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems were directed at Lobkove and Novodarivka,” he wrote.

As many as 160 artillery strikes hit the territory of Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka.

Two reports have been received indicating damage or destruction to residential buildings and infrastructure. There have been no reported civilian casualties.