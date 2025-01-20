Russian Troops Launch 319 Strikes On 11 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region
Date
1/20/2025 1:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops launched 319 attacks on 11 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“155 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka. Four attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems were directed at Lobkove and Novodarivka,” he wrote.
Read also:
14-year-old girl sustains shrapnel wounds in enemy shelling of Kharkiv
region
As many as 160 artillery strikes hit the territory of Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Olhivske and Novodarivka.
Two reports have been received indicating damage or destruction to residential buildings and infrastructure. There have been no reported civilian casualties.
MENAFN20012025000193011044ID1109107147
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.