Is Virgin River Season 8 Happening? What You Need To Know Now

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

As Virgin River fans eagerly await the release of season 6 in December 2024, discussions for a potential season 8 are already in the works. Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays fan-favorite Dan Brady, as per a What's on report, revealed that conversations about the next season are ongoing within the show's writer's room. While season 7 has already been confirmed with an official renewal, Hollingsworth's comments suggest that Netflix is already planning ahead for more episodes of the popular drama.

Hollingsworth hints at Brady's storyline

Hollingsworth recently shared insights into his character's ongoing development during an interview on Popternative, the report stated. While focusing on season 7, the actor teased that Brady's relationship with firefighting and his financial struggles would continue to evolve. "We'll explore a little bit more of Brady's relationship to fighting fires," he reportedly said, addressing unresolved issues from season 6, including his bank account challenges. Fans can expect a deeper dive into Brady's character and potential resolution to his storylines.

Season 7 and character-driven narratives

While the focus remains on season 7, which is expected to build upon the rich, character-driven stories that have defined the show in recent seasons, Hollingsworth's conversation with showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed that the creative team is already looking ahead to what comes next.“I just had a conversation with Sean, and obviously, we need to be renewed for season eight, but he's already thinking toward that," Hollingsworth was quoted as saying, hinting at the continued development of the show.

Netflix's confidence in Virgin River's longevity

The success of Virgin River has led to early renewals for each season since season 2, The show remains a consistent hit for Netflix. Hollingsworth credits the show's longevity to its passionate fanbase, saying, "As long as it's engaging and people are wanting to watch more of it and come back, that's the overall goal."