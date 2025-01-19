Eloq Communications Celebrates Dr. Clara Ly-Le's Appointment To Prestigious 2025 PR Awards Judging Panels

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam – EloQ Communications is proud to announce that its Managing Director, Dr. Clara Ly-Le, has been invited to serve on the judging panels for two esteemed public relations awards in 2025: the VNPR Awards and PRovoke Media's Young Changemakers Awards.



The VNPR Awards, organized by the Vietnam Public Relations (VNPR), is an annual event that honors excellence in PR and communications within Vietnam. The awards recognize the tireless contributions and creative brilliance of Vietnamese PR professionals, aiming to promote growth and inspire innovation in the industry.



PRovoke Media's Young Changemakers Awards, in partnership with WE Communications, celebrate and showcase the next generation of communications leaders globally. These awards aim to launch the careers of emerging talents and create better equity and opportunities for individuals from marginalized groups.



Dr. Ly-Le's selection to these prestigious judging panels is a testament to her expertise and dedication to the field of communications. Her involvement underscores EloQ Communications' commitment to shaping the future of the communications industry and honoring young talents who drive positive change.



"I am happy to join the judging panels for both the VNPR Awards and the Young Changemakers Awards," said Dr. Ly-Le. "These platforms are crucial for recognizing and nurturing talent in our industry, and I look forward to contributing to the celebration of excellence in communications."



EloQ Communications continues to support initiatives that advance the PR and communications profession, both within Vietnam and internationally. The agency is dedicated to fostering innovation, promoting ethical practices, and empowering the next generation of communicators.



###



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is a leading public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, offering a range of services including public relations, social marketing, digital marketing, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and excellence, EloQ Communications is committed to delivering impactful solutions to clients in Vietnam and beyond.

