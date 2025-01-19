Relatively Cold Weather Expected Across Jordan Until Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) -- A high-pressure system continues to influence Jordan, bringing stable and relatively cold weather to most regions today, Sunday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. Light northwesterly winds will prevail, with mild temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are expected, particularly in southern parts of the Kingdom.The department's report forecasts that Monday and Tuesday will maintain similar conditions, with relatively cold weather in most areas and mild temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds may appear, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.By Wednesday, the weather is expected to remain relatively cold over mountainous areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer conditions. Clouds at medium and high altitudes are forecast, with a possibility of light rain showers in scattered areas of southern Jordan. Winds are expected to shift to moderate southeasterly.Today's temperatures in East Amman will range from 16 C during the day to 7 C at night, while West Amman will see temperatures between 14 C and 5 C. The northern highlands will experience temperatures between 12 C and 5 C, and Al-Sharah highlands will see a range of 13 C to 3 C.In other regions, the Badia will record temperatures between 17 C and 3 C, while the plains will range from 16 C to 8 C. The northern Jordan Valley will experience temperatures between 22 C and 8 C, the southern Jordan Valley between 23 C and 11 C, the Dead Sea between 22 C and 11 C, and Aqaba will range from 21 C to 12 C.