Hatton Wins Dubai Desert Classic As Mcilroy Finishes Fourth For 12Th Straight Top-10 At The Event

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 19 (IANS) Tyrrell Hatton kept an eye on the scoreboard but managed to hold on for a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series title at the Dubai Desert Classic. He held off New Zealander Daniel Hillier (71) by one shot with fairly safe play on the 18th.

Hatton's last DP World Tour win was a third Alfred Dunhill Links title in October 2024, and he last won in the Middle East at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Championship.

Hatton ended at 15-under and Laurie Canter (68) who closed birdie-birdie was third at 13-under.

Rory McIlroy, who began the week with hopes of a third straight win at the Dubai Desert Classic and fifth one overall, shot the equal second best score of the day at 6-under 66 and finished Tied-fourth alongside Denmark's Niklas Norgaard (66) at 12-under.

It was McIlroy's 12th straight top-10 finish at the Dubai Desert Classic dating back to his first win at this event in 2009.

Hatton began the final round one behind Hillier but then played out a hard-fought three-under-par 69 to finish on 15 under and one clear of Hillier at Emirates Golf Club.

Hatton, who has set his eyes on making the Ryder Cup team this year, will make a big gain towards that with this win as he now prepares for the rebel LIV season.

“It feels amazing,” said Hatton.“I said earlier in the week, this is one of the events that you would like to have on your CV. It's such an iconic event for the DP World Tour.

“To add my name to the list of the amazing champions that have been before me, and to have my name on that trophy now, it's a dream come true.

“I'm not going to lie, I was pretty nervous on the back nine to be honest. I guess I just maybe wanted it a bit too much.

“I knew the position I was in, and a little bit scruffy down the last. But yeah, to see that putt go in felt amazing. Just so happy to win.”

Hatton drew level with a birdie on the second after a fortunate bounce from the left rough saw his tee shot settle on the green before two-putting.

Hillier went back in front with a tap-in birdie at the par-five next after Hatton had been forced to lay up after driving into a bunker.

Hatton overtook his playing partner at the fifth, making a gain from four feet as Hillier bogeyed after a duffed chip. That two-shot swing saw Hatton take charge and he was never headed after that.

The Englishman increased his advantage to two shots on the sixth with a birdie from nine feet, with Hillier missing from half that distance.

A huge break came Hatton's way when his tee shot came up short at the seventh and rolled towards the water, only to stop in rough inches from the hazard, with Hatton getting up-and-down for par.

Both players birdied the long tenth though Hillier missed an eagle attempt narrowly. Hillier made one final charge as his tee shot went close at the 11th, and the birdie brought him to just one behind Hatton.

Hatton took a huge stride towards the title victory with a brilliant wedge approach to the 16th that set up a tap-in birdie. He did have some nervous moments jitters on the 18th but he laid up with a conservative approach to the back of the green in order to take the water out of play left him with a 45-foot birdie effort.

Hillier had gone for the green in two and gone over the back, but made a nine-footer for birdie to leave Hatton a testing five-footer, which he duly converted.

Hillier said:“It's bittersweet, that's for sure. Yeah, I didn't have my best today obviously but I fought hard all day, just barely gave myself a chance down the stretch. Hats off to Tyrrell. He was pretty solid down the stretch there. He's class."