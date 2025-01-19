(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,19th of Jan 2025 – Oppo is thrilled to announce the imminent launch of its Reno13 Series in Riyadh on the 28th of January 2025. Building on the stylish design and powerful AI capabilities of the Reno13 series, the Reno13 Series comes in four vibrant colors, each featuring the same Urban Avant-Garde Aesthetic of the Reno13 series in an even slimmer profile. Both the Reno 13 5G & the Reno13 F 5G are an AI imaging experts, equipped with flagship-level functions including AI Livephoto and AI Clarity Enhancer. It also offers incredible underwater photography enabled by IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, a large 5,800mAh battery for the Reno 13 F 5G & 5,600 mAh battery for the Reno 13 5G, an AI Multi-Cooling System, and AI HyperBoost technology. These features make the Reno13 F 5G a standout choice for anyone seeking a high-value AI smartphone.



Revolutionary AI Photography for Every Moment

The Reno13 Series is equipped with groundbreaking AI-powered photography tools that bring professional-grade capabilities to users’ fingertips:



• AI Livephoto: A leap forward in motion capture, combining ultra-clear images with smooth, stabilized video for dynamic moments in stunning detail.



• AI Editor: An intuitive suite of editing tools for effortless personalization, including make-up effects, filters, and advanced creative enhancements.



• AI Motion: Transform still images into vibrant, near-2K quality videos with lifelike animations or dynamic effects.



• AI Clarity Enahncer: converting blurry or low-quality images into crisp, high-resolution visuals designed for memories to last longer.



• IP69-Rated Caseless Underwater Photography: The industry-leading waterproofing capability allows the Reno13 Series to remain submerged in water up to 2 meters deep for 30 minutes without any functional damage , putting underwater photography into the hands of all users for the first time in its price range. To help users get the most out of these new capabilities, the Reno13 Series includes a dedicated underwater mode with independent colour tuning for distortion-free, lifelike shots, and physical button control for effortless underwater operation .

Craftsmanship and Design Redefined



Inspired by the elegance of nature, the Reno13 Series embodies a bold, seamless design that seamlessly combines style and durability. The Reno13 5G stands out with its One-Piece Sculpted Glass Back, offering a sophisticated finish and ergonomic curves for unparalleled comfort, and its Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Frame, delivering 200% greater strength and enhanced resistance to bending and drops.



Both the Reno13 5G and Reno13 F 5G feature IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, allowing them to perform reliably even in extreme conditions, withstanding depths of up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. Together, these design elements reinforce the Reno13 Series’ commitment to providing users with both elegance and durability.



Unparalleled Performance for Work and Play

The Reno13 Series brings a new dimension to performance and productivity with features tailored to enhance daily life:



• The Biggest ever battery on Reno Series: Built for exceptional power efficiency and smooth performance in gaming, photography, and multitasking. The new Reno Series comes with 5800/ 5600 mAh battery aiming to elevate an ultimate experience for consumers.



• Adaptive Frame Booster: Elevates gaming by doubling frame rates to 120Hz while preserving battery life.



• AI Toolbox 2.0: Includes real-time spell checks, translations, and intelligent text editing to maximize productivity.



• 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge: Supports rapid charging for all-day usage with high-capacity batteries.



• AI HyperBoost Technology: Optimizes resource allocation for lag-free gaming and high-speed connectivity.



• Livephoto sharing with iOS: the Reno13 Series takes seamless interconnectivity to the next level, enabling users to share life’s moments more easily than ever before.



• AI LinkBoost 2.0: Enhances signal strength and stability even in crowded areas for uninterrupted streaming and online gaming.



Commitment to the Saudi Market

The launch of the Reno13 Series marks another step in OPPO’s commitment to Saudi Arabia, a vital market in its global expansion. As OPPO introduces its latest innovations, it continues to prioritize the needs of Saudi consumers by delivering products that empower creativity, simplify productivity, and elevate daily life.



Make Your Moment: OPPO Announces Lamine Yamal as Global Brand Ambassador

In line with the upcoming Reno13 Series launch, OPPO recently announced 17-year-old Spanish football prodigy, Lamine Yamal, as its newest brand ambassador. In his new role, Yamal will play a pivotal part in OPPO’s “Make Your Moment” brand refresh initiative, inspiring young people worldwide to seize the present, channel their passion into action, and create their own extraordinary stories for the future.



OPPO’s collaboration with Yamal underscores its commitment to empowering youth through technology and passion. From the football field to everyday life, OPPO continues to celebrate the power of young people, equipping them to seize every moment and shine in their unique ways.



The OPPO Reno13 Series will officially launch in Saudi Arabia on the 28th of January 2025. Stay tuned for more updates as OPPO brings its most advanced technology yet to the heart of the region.



MENAFN19012025006841014746ID1109105983