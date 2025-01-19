Long-awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas finally reached

(MENAFN) The long-awaited ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, exchanging hostages, has finally been reached, though it remains precariously fragile, vulnerable to collapse under minimal pressure. The deal, which has been overdue since US President Joe Biden first outlined its parameters in May, comes after a devastating period in which tens of thousands of Palestinians and many Israelis have lost their lives. Israeli air strikes continue to target civilians in Gaza, even after the agreement was signed in Qatar. While Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere welcome the end of the intense Israeli bombardment, their relief is tempered by ongoing fears for the future, alongside deep grief over the catastrophic losses they have suffered. Since the brutal Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed more than 1,200 Israelis, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reports over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, with the actual toll likely higher. Gaza’s 2.1 million residents are mostly displaced, their homes destroyed, and facing dire shortages of food and water. Hospitals and the healthcare system have been devastated, and much of the area has turned into rubble. Gang violence is on the rise, and children are among the most vulnerable victims of this crisis.



The delay in finalizing the agreement is contentious, with political opponents and the families of hostages accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing progress for personal political gain. Others blame Hamas for prolonging the negotiations, leading to the deaths of Israeli hostages in captivity. A dispute among Israeli officials further delayed the approval of the deal, which remains unfinalized as of now. Israeli far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has boasted about blocking the deal in the past, calling it a betrayal. Despite opposition from Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu is believed to have enough support to finalize the agreement. Many figures are eager to claim credit for the ceasefire, with US President-elect Donald Trump at the forefront, claiming he pressured Israel to make concessions. Trump warned Hamas that severe consequences would follow if the hostages weren’t released before his inauguration. Meanwhile, Biden sees the deal as a potential highlight of his legacy, though his inability to curb Netanyahu’s actions is seen as a failure. The Gulf States, Turkey, and Qatari and Egyptian mediators also played significant roles in pressuring Hamas.



However, it remains controversial that Trump, a strong opponent of Palestinian rights, is positioning himself as a peacemaker in this scenario. With Netanyahu having made concessions to satisfy Trump’s demands, it is anticipated that Netanyahu and his nationalist allies will seek further US support for future plans involving Gaza and the West Bank, as well as for military actions against Iran.

