Kuwaiti Al-Khair Society Sends 10 Relief Shipments To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Al-Khair humanitarian society announced sending 10 relief shipments leaving from Turkiye carrying more than 250 tons of various essentials to address shortages in Syria.

Society Chief of Board of Directors, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Jerman told KUNA that the campaign is overseen by the of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs Ministry.

The shipment includes foodstuff, warming essentials, as well as mattresses and covers, explained Al-Jerman saying that it is an affirmation of the Kuwaiti support to Syria especially considering current circumstances.

He called on all those wishing to donate to head over to society headquarters or through its website. (end)

aab







MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109105645