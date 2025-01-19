Minister Of State Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy To Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State at the of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, received today a phone call from HE Sigrid Kaag, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Middle East and Senior Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza.

During the call, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, and highlighted the joint efforts to support the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The call discussed mechanisms to ensure the effective and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid, to meet the urgent needs of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of concerted international efforts to mobilize support and enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza, and to take practical steps to ensure smooth flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

