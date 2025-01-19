Delhi Airport Imposes Flight Restrictions Till Jan 26
1/19/2025 3:13:59 AM
New Delhi:
Ahead of Republic Day week, Delhi Airport operator DIAL announced on Saturday (Jan 18) that there will be no flight arrivals or departures between 10:20 AM and 12:45 PM from January 19 to January 26.
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the busiest airport in the country, handles approximately 1,300 flight movements daily.
Details on how these curbs will affect previously scheduled flights of various airlines are yet to be confirmed.
As per the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for the Republic Day week, no flights will be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 AM and 12:45 PM IST.
DIAL has advised travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates.
