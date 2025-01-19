Mahindra Leads with First-of-Its-Kind ‘Returnship’ for women in mainstream roles

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 17, 2025 – The Mahindra Group is proud to announce the launch of “SOAR: Seamless Opportunity for Amazing Returnships,” a pioneering program designed to create full-time, meaningful career opportunities for women professionals who have taken a career break and are now ready to resume their corporate journeys. Unlike many industry programs that limit returning talent to short-term or part-time assignments, SOAR invests deeply in these professionals, providing them with roles aligned to their pre-break experience as well as an intensive framework of mentorship, training, and continued engagement.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ruzbeh Irani, President - Group Human Resources, Mahindra Group, said, “Women returning to the workforce bring resilience, fresh perspectives, and invaluable experience. At Mahindra, we believe in nurturing this talent by offering not just a role, but a journey—one enriched with guidance, upskilling, and long-term growth opportunities. SOAR reflects our promise to ensure that every returning professional feels supported, valued, and empowered to reach new heights.”



Designed for women with at least five years of prior work experience and a career break of six months to three years, SOAR begins with a comprehensive induction at the Mahindra Leadership University (MLU). This onboarding process encourages networking, collaborative learning, and a shared sense of purpose among all participants. Each returning professional is then paired with both a “buddy” and a mentor, fostering critical support and advocacy during the transition back to work.



Alongside ongoing mentorship, the program offers flexible work arrangements such as job sharing or part-time engagements, allowing candidates to balance personal and professional commitments. Through periodic feedback loops, structured one-on-one check-ins, and leadership reviews, SOAR ensures that participants continually build upon their skill sets, rediscover their professional identity, and thrive over the long term.



The Mahindra Group, a multinational federation of companies operating in diverse industries, has long embraced its philosophy of “Rise”—empowering people to drive positive change. With SOAR, the Group extends this mission to women returning to work, believing that inclusive workplaces ultimately fuel resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth. By weaving developmental opportunities into a strong support network, SOAR sets a new benchmark for forward-thinking talent management, benefitting returning women professionals and the communities they serve.





MENAFN19012025005232011781ID1109105333