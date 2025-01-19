Doha Tour: Superb Seabra Claims Four-Star Grand Prix Title As Qatari Riders Excel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Duarte Seabra of Portugal surprised a top field to claim the CSI4* Grand Prix title while Qatari riders excelled in the CSI2* and Future Riders' category at the Longines outdoor and indoor areans of Al Shaqab on the third and final day of the second round of Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025 yesterday.

As many as six different classes for the CSI1*, two-star and four-star categories, in addition to a round for the Future Riders were staged as the second round of the Tour witnessed more than 320 participations by local and international riders, with total prizes amounting to more than €500,000.



Asian Athletics Association President Dahlan Al Hamad presented the trophies to the podium winners of the CSI*1- 1.15m Class.

The marquee CSI4*- Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.55m (LR) - Art. 238.2.2 class which added to the glorious lit up Longines outdoor arena of Al Shaqab threw up a surprise winner in Seabra. The Portuguese excelled on Dourados 2, a grey gelding, to beat a challenging competition with a swift flawless time of 39.03 seconds in the jump-off for the top prize of €50,000.

The in-form Gerfried Puck of Austria had to settle for the second place with a time of 39.75 seconds on the back chestnut stallion Equitron Naxcel V. Puck won €40,000. German rider Jan Friedrich Meier-Zimmermann came in third place, achieving 38.97 seconds on the back of Iron Dames Dubai du Cedre.

The international CSI4*- Faults & Time - 1.45m (LR) - Art. 238.2.1 class had Emanuele Gaudiano taking two podium places. The Italian, riding bay stallion Nikolaj de Music, emerged as the winner in flawless 50.84 seconds, and with darkbay stallion Vasco 118 took the third podium spot finishing in 52.78 seconds. Portuguese Mariano Martinez Bastida, on bay gelding Belano Vd Wijnhoeve Z, was second finishing in 52.28 seconds.



Nayla bint Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani celebrates her victory in the National Competition - Optimum Time – 100cm class.

Meanwhile, Puck bagged the CSI2* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.45m (LR) - Art. 238.2.2 title despite fierce competition. The Austrian stood out on bay mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve flawless best jump off time of 33.76 seconds. Seabra on bay mare Geniale Star Kervec finished as the runners-up, clocking 35.37 seconds. The third podium place was claimed by Italian Roberto Previtali with a time of 37.08 seconds on chestnut stallion Qashquai SB.

Qatari rider Hussain Said AM Haidan excelled in the international CSI2* - Faults & Time - 1.35m - Art. 238.2.1 class as he rode Viahipi d'Auzay, a chestnut gelding, impressively to claim the title with a clear round of 52.06 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Bader Alfard, on grey mare Hw Cosette, was the runners-up with a time of 53.5 seconds on Cosette, while Frenchman Antoine Ermann on bay stallion Je T'Adore finished third place with a time of 56.41 seconds.



The international CSI1*- Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.25m - Art. 238.2.2 class was won by Abdulaziz Fahad Aleid of Saudi Arabia, who combined with bay gelding Kayenne Of de Rocky Mounten to return the best flawless time of 35.86 seconds in the jump-off. His compatriot Khaled Alhady, riding chestnut gelding Doremi du Flot Z, was second in 36.07 seconds, while Qatar's promising rider Haya Khalid Al Hitmi rode Hustique, a lightbay mare, with poise to clock 37.86 seconds for the third podium place.

The CSI1* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.15m - Art. 238.2.2 + 245.3 event was won by Moroccan Achraf Oualla, who astride bay gelding Diamant D Amour, topped with a time of 31.46 seconds. His compatriot Omar Qermane on darkbrown mare Filerna followed in 32.99 seconds, while Qatar's Hamad Nasser Al Qadi claimed the third podium place, riding bay mare No Limit MB and clocking 33.97 seconds.

Earlier, the National Competition - Optimum Time – 100cm class at the Longines indoor arena of Al Shaqab saw Nayla bint Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani show her class as she guided Bon Suela with determination to return the best flawless time of 67.23 seconds, 0.23 seconds behind the ideal time and claim the title.

Nayla was followed by Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, 0.41 seconds behind the ideal time, riding Zion II, while the third best time was achieved by Egyptian rider Yassin Mohamed Khalifa on Fanta Sparta, 0.91 seconds behind the ideal time.