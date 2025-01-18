Tiktok Refugees Flock To U.S. Owned Rival, Triller

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

High-Profile Creators Migrate to Triller as Poised to Become 2025's Leading Short-Form App

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable shift in the social landscape, Triller, the U.S.-owned short-form video platform, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in users, with top-tier creators migrating from TikTok in droves. Many creators are turning to Triller as a refuge amid concerns about TikTok's future and potential ban, seeking a new home for their content.

"Triller offers a safe, profitable environment for creators to thrive, free from the political and regulatory hurdles that have plagued other platforms,"

said Sean Kim, CEO of Triller App, the fast-growing video-sharing app that allows users to create and share 15-second videos set to music.

Artists and Creators Investing in the Future

Triller's rise is powered by the support of celebrity investors, including music industry icons such as Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers. Their investment and continued advocacy have helped cement Triller as a creator-centric platform with deep roots in entertainment and music culture. The platform is also home to some of the most buzzworthy emerging talent, including Ice Spice, the rising rap sensation who built a massive following through Triller's unique blend of music and viral content.

"Music has always been in the DNA at Triller," said Melissa Phillippian, VP of Artist Relations at Triller. "With the support of our incredible investors and partners, we've worked tirelessly with Sean and our product team to create the best tools for artists, keeping them at the forefront of everything we do."

Sean Kim's Vision: A New Look, New Feel, and New Future

With Kim at the helm, Triller is reemerging with a fresh, user-friendly, and dynamic vision. Plans include enhancing features for a more immersive experience, such as AI-driven content creation tools, upgraded live-streaming options, and a revamped video editing suite.

"We're building something truly revolutionary - a platform that prioritizes creators first. As we look toward 2025, we're excited to expand our partnerships with brands, artists, and influencers, and explore new areas like AR and VR content creation," said Kim, a former TikTok executive.

A Lifeline for TikTok Users: SaveMyTikToks

In response to the TikTok ban in the United States, Triller launched savemytiktoks, an innovative feature to help TikTok users protect and preserve their content.

With nearly 500,000+ videos uploaded in its first week, Triller's Save My TikToks has been hailed as a game-changer, offering creators peace of mind and a simple, secure way for TikTok users to ensure they can continue to engage with their followers and maintain their digital presence.

Triller's Tech: Pioneering the Future of the Creator Economy

The Triller Technology Platform is revolutionizing how creators and brands connect with audiences and grow their businesses. Featuring a suite of award-winning AI tools, it empowers creators to scale fan relationships through instant, AI-powered conversations across WhatsApp, SMS, and social media. Additionally, Triller's integrated influencer marketing tools optimize campaigns with advanced analytics, performance tracking, and ROI measurement, positioning it as a key player in the creator economy.

"We are dedicated to accelerating the success of creators and brands by providing cutting-edge tools that drive real results with the data to back it up," said Manoj Malhotra, SVP of Tech Ops of Triller Platform. "Triller is committed to driving the next generation of tech that empowers our users to scale faster and smarter, while giving them full control."

Triller's rise signals a changing tide in social media, positioning it for dominance in the short-form video space by 2025. With these developments, Triller is set to shape the future of digital video content, solidifying its role as the leader of tomorrow's ecosystem.

Triller Corp is owned by Triller Group Inc.

About Triller Group Inc.

















Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US- based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong ("AGBA").















Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit .



















Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. The Group is organized into four market- leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit .















Safe Harbor Statement

















This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.



