Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Interim Chancellor Of Austria

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani today, January 18, 2025, held a phone call with the Interim Chancellor of the Republic of Austria HE Alexander Schallenberg.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to further strengthen them as well as addressed several other regional and international issues of mutual concern.