Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Favorite Summer Looks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Alia Bhatt fans wait with bated breaths for the Instagram updates of their beloved actress. Recently, the 'Raazi' star took to her Insta stories and dropped a glimpse of some of her favorite attires.

The montage shared by the featured her in a red slip dress with a flattering V-neckline. Her other look had Alia Bhatt in a white floral dress

with open hair and minimal makeup. She also opted for a purple short cotton dress with a knot at the waist. The star's last look was a short printed orange dress paired with green heels.

In the meantime, the Kapoor clan hosted a grand event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor last December. Kartik Aaryan was also a part of the star-studded affair, along with others. A video of Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt having a heart-to-heart went viral on social media. Recently, during a fan interaction in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan was asked about his interaction with Alia Bhatt.

Replying to this, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was quoted saying, "I was just talking to her normally. The lift wasn't working there... so I was telling her, 'You should at least have fixed the lift before doing the event.'". He added that reacting to his, Alia Bhatt said,“Acha, kab tak will your new film be released", asking about his film.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen streamlining the much-anticipated spy drama "Alpha". Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the project will be a part of the Yash Raj spy universe. Aside from Alia Bhatt, Sharvari has also been roped in for a crucial role in the movie.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next "Love and War". The diva will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in the highly-awaited drama. Alia Bhatt had earlier collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the 2022 biopic "Gangubai Kathiawadi".