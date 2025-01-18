Euro area inflation rises to 2.4 percent in December 2024, reaching highest level since July

(MENAFN) The annual consumer inflation rate in the euro area for December was confirmed at 2.4 percent, marking its highest point since July, according to a revised reading released on Friday.



Headline inflation increased from 2.2 percent in November, as reported by Eurostat data.



Core inflation, which excludes the fluctuating prices of food and energy, remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at 2.7 percent.



Energy prices saw a 0.1 percent year-on-year rise in December, reversing the declines experienced in the previous four months.



Inflation across the European Union also reached a five-month peak in December, rising to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent in November.



Ireland (1.0 percent), Italy (1.4 percent), and Luxembourg, Finland, and Sweden (all 1.6 percent) reported the lowest annual inflation rates, while Romania (5.5 percent), Hungary (4.8 percent), and Croatia (4.5 percent) saw the highest.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices in the eurozone rose by 0.4 percent in December, recovering from a 0.3 percent drop in November, in line with initial projections.



The eurozone (EA19) comprises EU member states using the euro, while the EU27 includes all EU member countries.

