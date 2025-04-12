NCP(SP), Congress Slam Mahayuti Govt Over Farmers' Suicide, Demand Crop Loan Waiver

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) NCP(SP) and Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the farmers' suicide and sought crop loan waiver.

The Congress and NCP (SP) remarks come after a farmer from Nanded district, Haridas Bombale, committed suicide, reportedly due to his inability to repay the debt despite repeated reminders from the bank.

Both parties accused the state government of neglecting farmers and not keeping its poll promise of waiving their loans.

State NCP(SP) chief Jayant Patil said that Bombale committed suicide by hanging himself due to the pressure of debt recovery.

"A farmer from Jalna district used a rotavator to destroy standing crops after fake wheat seeds were found. Farmers in Maharashtra have never been so desperate. What has created this situation?" he asked.

"While purchasing agricultural inputs, farmers face inflation and pay a hefty GST. Fertiliser prices have skyrocketed. Farmers have realised that loan waivers are just words spoken by the rulers. The farmers have been crushed not only by continuous drought and unseasonal rains, but the government's insensitivity. This picture is very pathetic. What is the value of the sweat of our breadwinners?" he questioned.

He demanded that the government immediately file a criminal case against the company selling bogus seeds and that farmers get compensation.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed that Bombale was a victim of the government's "betrayal".

"Haridas Vishwambhar Bombale, a farmer from Patoda Thadi Yethal in Dharmabad taluka of Nanded, ended his life due to the pressure of Maharashtra Gramin Bank to recover his loan. Due to crop failure, lack of crop insurance, low price for agricultural products and the absence of government assistance and non-fulfilment of the government's promise of loan waiver, farmers who are finding the situation unbearable are starting to end their lives by hanging themselves," he claimed.

"Bombale's suicide is a heartbreaking incident. My heartfelt tributes to him! The government should wake up from its Kumbhakarni slumber and the intoxication of a monstrous majority and fulfill the promise of loan waiver given in the elections," he said.

Earlier, on crop loan waiver, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, claimed that he had not made any promise in this regard.

"Whether it's Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde, the focus remains on working for the welfare of the people. Many citizens have raised concerns about the election manifesto's promise of loan waivers," Deputy CM Pawar said.

"As of March 28, I want to inform the people of Maharashtra that they must repay their crop loans by March 31. Promises made during elections don't always translate directly into actions," Deputy CM Pawar said.

Considering the current financial circumstances, decisions will be made in the future. However, for now and even next year, loans taken must be repaid, he said.

Notably, during the Budget session, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said that eight farmers, on average, died by suicide daily in the past 56 months in the state.