New Sensitive Soul Sanctuary Opens To Help Lightworks, Hsps, And Empaths Thrive

Andrea Demi, a Reiki Master and Spiritual Guide, helping sensitive souls reclaim their power and live a life of purpose.

Former marketer finds her true calling, guiding sensitive souls on their journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening.

- Andrea Demi, Founder of Soul Aligned Healing AcademyMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To better support the unique needs of Empaths, HSPs, and Lightworkers, Soul Aligned Healing Academy has introduced a suite of new programs designed to help them navigate the challenges of modern life and embrace their gifts.Recognizing the growing need for specialized support for individuals with heightened sensitivity, Soul Aligned Healing Academy has introduced new programs designed to help Empaths, HSPs, and Lightworkers navigate the challenges of modern life and embrace their unique gifts.The academy offers a new holistic approach to well-being, combining spiritual guidance with practical tools and techniques. Clients can explore a range of services, including:⟡ Monthly Circle Calls: Connect with a community of like-minded souls during our 90-minute monthly circle calls. Experience live meditations, receive intuitive guidance, and have your questions answered in a supportive and nurturing environment.⟡ Transformative Spiritual Coaching: Personalized guidance to navigate spiritual awakenings, uncover life purpose, and develop healthy boundaries.⟡ Enhanced Reiki Energy Healing: Experience the profound healing and balancing effects of Reiki energy to release emotional blockages and cultivate inner peace⟡ Angel Oracle Readings: Receive higher guidance to help cultivate a deeper sense of self-love, following your intuition, and speaking your truth.About Soul Aligned Healing AcademyDrawing upon her own journey as an HSP, Andrea Demi, a Reiki Master, Psychic Medium, and Medicine Woman, founded Soul Aligned Healing Academy. This sanctuary provides a safe and supportive space for individuals to connect with their inner selves, heal past traumas, and manifest their dreams.

