Lithium Argentina Shareholders Approve Corporate Migration To Switzerland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2025 -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (" Lithium Argentina " or the" Company ") ( TSX: LAAC ) ( NYSE: LAAC ) is pleased to announce that today, the Company's approved its plan to change its place of incorporation from Canada to Switzerland (" Corporate Migration ") at its Special Meeting of Shareholders (" Special Meeting "). The Special Meeting saw representation of 39.78% of the total shares outstanding being voted.

The arrangement resolution to approve the Corporate Migration to Switzerland received overwhelming support with 99.23% approval from all voting shareholders.

“We appreciate our shareholders' vote of confidence in our strategy which aims to strengthen Lithium Argentina's position with expanded financial and strategic flexibility going forward,” said Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina.“Our team is focused on strengthening operations in Argentina, building on strong production at Caucharí-Olaroz, while enhancing efficiency and advancing growth to solidify our role in the electromobility supply chain.”

The Corporate Migration of the Company is expected to become effective on or about January 23, 2025, subject to customary approvals, including the receipt of the final court order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Special Meeting will be reported in the Company's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR+ ( ) and EDGAR ( ) and posted to the Investors section of the Company's website at .

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd, is operating the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

