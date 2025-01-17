North Korea Opens Its Borders To Foreign Tourists

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has officially opened the Rason Special Economic Zone in the northeast of the country to foreign tourists, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the free economic zone is now officially open to foreigners, and tours can be booked there. Chinese tourists are expected to be the first to visit the area.

This move marks a significant step in North Korea's ongoing efforts to attract foreign and tourism, particularly from its closest neighbor, China. The Rason Special Economic Zone, which was established to promote economic cooperation and trade, has been a key part of North Korea's strategy to open up certain areas to external markets.

Interestingly, while this development may seem like a sign of increased openness, the regime's strict control over tourism and its selective engagement with foreign visitors will likely shape the overall impact. It remains to be seen whether this will be a stepping stone toward further economic reforms or if it will serve as a limited experiment in controlled exposure to the global economy.