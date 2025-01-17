North Korea Opens Its Borders To Foreign Tourists
Date
1/17/2025 3:20:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
North Korea has officially opened the Rason Special Economic
Zone in the northeast of the country to foreign tourists,
Azernews reports.
It is noted that the free economic zone is now officially open
to foreigners, and tours can be booked there. Chinese tourists are
expected to be the first to visit the area.
This move marks a significant step in North Korea's ongoing
efforts to attract foreign investment and tourism, particularly
from its closest neighbor, China. The Rason Special Economic Zone,
which was established to promote economic cooperation and trade,
has been a key part of North Korea's strategy to open up certain
areas to external markets.
Interestingly, while this development may seem like a sign of
increased openness, the regime's strict control over tourism and
its selective engagement with foreign visitors will likely shape
the overall impact. It remains to be seen whether this will be a
stepping stone toward further economic reforms or if it will serve
as a limited experiment in controlled exposure to the global
economy.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109102469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.