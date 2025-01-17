Metro Paramedic Services Launches New Website, Digital Marketing Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ELMHURST, Ill., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Paramedic Services Inc., the leader in firefighter/paramedic staffing in Illinois, has updated its portfolio to enhance its online digital presence for municipal and fire district clients. The initiative started with an updated logo on all social and its new website at metroparamedics .

Metro has long been recognized as the best in the business at supplying municipalities and fire districts with firefighter and paramedic staffing, company officials said. The additional online presence now reflects their commitment to excellence.

The new website features enhanced API Features, ultra-responsive design elements, state-of-the-art Information security, and an easy-to-use Interface for its clients.

The goal of the website is to promote our company and enhance the industry, officials said.

About Metro Paramedic Services Inc.: Established in 1984, Metro Paramedic Services, Inc. (Metro) has become the industry leader in firefighter and paramedic personnel staffing. In addition, Metro, as part of its service offerings to municipalities and fire districts supplies advanced life support ambulance vehicles, maintenance, uniforms, and turnout gear for its supplied personnel to municipalities, volunteer fire departments, and fire districts. Many of our clients have enjoyed these cost-efficient solutions to augment their paramedic and firefighter staffing needs, which Metro uniquely customizes for each client. President and CEO David B. Hill III

is proud to announce Metro remains a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Elmhurst.

Metro Paramedics is proud to have been honored for its outstanding service in Crain's Chicago Business,

The American Heart Association , and

The DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference , and continues to be recognized for its service and innovation to the EMS industry.

