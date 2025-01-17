Jcdecaux : Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement For Jcdecaux SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Paris, 17th January 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:



161,069 shares

€ 2,694,820.10

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03

As a reminder:



the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:



104,548 shares



€ 3,537,984.55



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141



Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969



Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



0 shares € 5,000,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux



2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a) – H1 2024 revenue:

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels) N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a)Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit .

