Cardsmiths Unveils Street Fighter Alpha Trading Cards

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cardsmiths , a leading innovator in collectible trading cards, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Street Fighter Alpha Trading Cards . Celebrating the iconic fighting game franchise that has captivated fans for decades, this new series brings the action and artistry of Street Fighter into the hands of collectors and gamers alike.Each card in the Street Fighter Alpha Trading Card series showcases stunning artwork inspired by the legendary franchise. The collection features:. (60) Collector Cards and Holofoil variants highlighting beloved characters.. Serial-Number Gemstone RefractorTM Cards Look for Onyx 1/1s and more.. (9) Puzzle Cards Collect all 9 Puzzle Cards to form a deluxe 8” x 11” image.. (9) Culture ShokzTM Subset Cards depicting characters in their dynamic battle stances.. (9) Watercolors Cold Foil Subset Cards Beautiful illustrations presented using a special foiling effect.. (9) Meta-Rare RefractorTM Subset Cards featuring key game artwork in rainbow refractor format.Collectors can build the full set of 60 Collector Cards while hunting for exciting rare finds, including Holofoil variants, Serial-Numbered Gemstone RefractorTM cards, and the ultra-exclusive Meta-Rare RefractorTM subset, featuring key artwork from the Street Fighter Alpha franchise.Available in three purchasing options - Collector Box (2 packs), Inner Carton (12 Collector Boxes), and Master Case (48 Collector Boxes) - Street Fighter Alpha Cards cater to both casual collectors and dedicated fans looking to complete their ultimate Street Fighter collection.Steve Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths, expressed his excitement for the release:“Street Fighter is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with fans across generations. With the Street Fighter Alpha Trading Cards, we wanted to capture that legacy by creating a collection that combines breathtaking artistry with the thrill of collecting.”Don't miss your chance to own a piece of gaming history. The Street Fighter Alpha Trading Cards are now available for purchase on Cardsmiths.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of collectible trading cards, known for its dedication to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a mission to inspire fans and collectors worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to redefine the possibilities of trading card experiences.

