Stripo Releases 2025 Email Marketing Trends: A Practical Guide For Marketers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stripo , an email design platform, has introduced email marketing trends 2025 offering a clear roadmap for marketers to refine their strategies and meet the challenges of the coming year. This free guide provides practical insights, aiming to empower businesses to achieve measurable results in a competitive digital landscape.For the second year in a row, Stripo has collaborated with email marketing experts and industry leaders to pinpoint the trends that truly matter. From the growing impact of artificial intelligence on personalization and automation to the importance of accessibility and interactivity, this guide provides a practical toolkit for building campaigns that connect and perform.The guide explores how AI is reshaping email marketing, enabling hyper-personalized campaigns, automating data-heavy tasks, and making analytics more powerful. It also highlights the growing need for stronger email security measures, like BIMI and single sign-on (SSO), and dives into why creating accessible, inclusive emails should be a priority for every brand.“We believe these trends will not only help you adapt your campaigns to meet the challenges of 2025 but also inspire new approaches, solutions, and ideas. If your strategy isn't ready yet, now is the time to start. If it is, evaluate it through the lens of these key trends. In any case, our guide is not just a trend overview - it's a set of actionable insights and tools for success.”, Olha Onykiienko, Head of Content at Stripo.The Email Marketing Trends 2025 guide is available for free download by the link . Discover the insights you need to elevate your email marketing strategy in 2025 and beyond.About StripoStripo is an all-in-one email design platform with over 1,550,000 users worldwide for building emails of any complexity really fast. Integrated with 80 ESPs/CRMs, which lets you push your emails to your marketing automation system with just one click. A number of embedded micro-tools give everything you need for emails, from photo editors to banner generators, from timers to interactivity and real-time content.

