80 Schools+ Return To School Choice Week School Fair In Las Vegas, Thousands Of Families Expected

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- School choice will be on display at the nation's largest event planned for School Choice Week: the annual Las Vegas school fair. This free event is designed to empower families to make informed decisions about their children's education in a welcoming and inclusive environment, with school representatives and family-friendly entertainment.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at IPEC Las Vegas. 80 from across the metro area, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, and private schools, online learning, homeschooling, and microschooling, will be on hand to share information and answer questions. With bilingual resources available for English- and Spanish-speaking families, this fair ensures accessibility and support for all attendees.

As part of the celebration, Senator Carrie Buck and Assemblywomen Danielle Gallant

will deliver remarks highlighting the importance of school choice in shaping Nevada's educational future. Organizers anticipate over 2,000 attendees, underscoring the event's status as the centerpiece of National School Choice Week in the Silver State. The Nevada School Choice Coalition, a project of the American Federation for Children Growth Fund is the lead organization planning the event.

"We do this event every year, and the level of attendance shows how much families in Nevada want to have school options. As an advocate and activist in my community I'm not surprised to see that have received a record number of registrations from families in Las Vegas seeking more educational opportunities, and we are thrilled to not only host this event, but to observe its increasing popularity," said Valeria Gurr, senior fellow at the American Federation for Children.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

The American Federation for Children Growth Fund seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children.

Location Details:

IPEC Las Vegas is located at 6590 Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119. The event will take place throughout the entire venue.

Families can RSVP at lasvegasschoolfair , or in Spanish at .



The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

