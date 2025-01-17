US Conducts Five Strikes On Houthi Military Site In Northern Yemen: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Jan 17 (IANS) The US military conducted five strikes on a Houthi military site in Yemen's province of Amran to the north of the capital Sanaa on Friday morning, said the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

The strikes hit the outpost in the Harf Sufyan district in northern Amran, said the television, not giving further details, as the rebel group, which controls much of northern Yemen, rarely discloses its casualties or losses.

Residents wrote on social that they heard a series of loud explosions at dawn from the Houthi military outpost, where weapons are stored underneath rocky hills.

The US Central Command has not commented yet on the strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Houthi military site, along with other military outposts in other northern provinces and the capital Sanaa, has been frequently targeted by US air raids since January 2024.

The fresh strikes came a few hours after the group's leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi vowed in a televised speech that his group would continue launching long-range rocket attacks on Israel if the Israeli forces kept raiding the Gaza Strip before the implementation of the announced Gaza ceasefire deal.

"Our military operations will continue in support of the Palestinian people if the Israeli enemy continues its genocidal massacres and escalation before implementing the ceasefire agreement," said Houthi group's leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi in a televised speech aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah satellite TV channel.

"We will keep an open eye on the stages of implementing the ceasefire agreement (in Gaza), and if Israel makes any breach or massacre at any phase of implementing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, we will be ready immediately for conducting a military support for the Palestinian people," the Houthi leader said.

"The United States is working to end Hamas's role in the future, but it will fail," he said.

The Houthi leader also said that his group has launched "1255 attacks" against Israeli cities, Israeli-linked ships, and US warships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, nearly three weeks after the Israel-Hamas war broke out.