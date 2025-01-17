Ex-PM Hwang Says South Korea's Conservatives Must Stick Together

(MENAFN- Asia Times) President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief martial law declaration on December 3 has thrust South Korea into profound social and turmoil. His decision to deploy military forces onto the streets of Seoul – a sight unseen in decades – stunned observers both at home and abroad.

But what initially appeared to be a political dead end for the president is now taking an unexpected turn. The tide seems to be shifting in favor of the impeached Yoon despite his unprecedented arrest on January 15 on charges of insurrection.

Long stagnant, Yoon's approval ratings have recently surged and surpassed their pre-martial law numbers. The ruling People Power Party is also revamping quickly after months of division and factional infighting.

While this uptick could prove temporary, the growing wave of pro-Yoon supporters and the president's rising momentum are becoming harder to ignore. Rallies in the country's capital have swollen in size, drawing multigenerational crowds united in their defense of the chief executive and their claim of upholding the constitutional order.

Interviewed for Asia Times, Hwang Kyo-ahn, who was South Korea's 44th prime minister and also served as justice minister, shared his insights. Having served as acting president during the impeachment and removal of President Park Geun-hye in 2016-17, Hwang offers a unique perspective on the unfolding political drama.

Was President Yoon's martial law decree justified?

Emergency martial law is an inherent right bestowed on the chief executive, an extraordinary authority that supersedes ordinary law. But, that aside, one must understand the circumstances that prompted President Yoon to declare martial law on December 3.

Over the two and a half years since Yoon's administration took office, the opposition, wielding a majority in parliament, has effectively paralyzed the legislative branch. Most notably, the de facto leftist coalition, headed by the main opposition Democratic Party, has systematically obstructed the implementation of the president's signature agendas.