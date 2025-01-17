Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Key Details On Guests, Performances, And US Presidential Inaugural Balls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Inauguration Day: Donald Trump is all set to return to the White House with his second inauguration as president of the United States.

Trump, 78, will formally be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20. Trump, who won the US Presidential in November by defeating Democrat Kamala Harris , will take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

| Donald Trump Inauguration Live: Brazil's Bolsonaro denied passport for ceremony

The swearing-in events will formally kick off with fireworks on Saturday, January 18. The four-day schedule will also include three VIP events at Trump's golf course outside Washington, DC, and a Make America Great Again (MAGA) victory rally on the eve of the oath-taking, apart from the main oath-taking event on Monday.

As per the US Constitution , the new President's term begins at noon on January 20 (or the day after if it falls on a Sunday), and the president takes the oath of office.

The swearing-in will take place on January 20 at 10.30 pm IST. The inauguration day will begin with a service at St John's Church, Lafayette Square, a historic Washington DC church, followed by tea at the White House.

Musical performances and opening remarks will be held on the main event stage - on the West Lawn of the US Capitol building - at 09:30 EST (8 pm IST).

The Oath of Office

Trump will take the oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the US Capitol's scenic West Lawn, overlooking the National Mall in Washington DC, in front of thousands of people.

The president-elect will recite the oath of office: "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."