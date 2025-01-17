Hisense Pushes Boundaries At CES 2025 With AI-Driven Innovations In Entertainment And Smart Living

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hisense products were honoured with a total of 50 awards, including the prestigious CES Innovation Award. The TriChroma LED TVs and other innovations also earned accolades from top-tier outlets such as Digital Trends, Home Theater Review, and TechRadar, underscoring their excellence in design and performance. This recognition highlights Hisense's commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that resonate with both consumers and experts.

Revolutionising Home Entertainment with TV Innovations

At CES 2025, Hisense picked the biggest annual tech conference to unveil the world's first consumer-ready 136-inch MicroLED Display, the 136MX , setting a new precedent in display technology. This launch marks a pivotal milestone for Hisense in making cutting-edge display technology more accessible to households, catering to the growing demand for larger, more immersive screens without compromising durability or long-term performance. By eliminating traditional backlight limitations, 136MX delivers precise contrast, lifelike colours, and a viewing experience that sets a benchmark for the industry. By combining MicroLED display technology with its R&D expertise, Hisense is once again redefining the possibilities of home entertainment.

Powered by Hisense's flagship Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, the 136MX optimises every frame with its AI-based algorithms, enabling precise colour conversion, dynamic 3D colour management, and rich display details.

The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV further showcased Hisense's innovation, featuring RGB Local Dimming technology for precise colour reproduction, Dolby Atmos-enabled surround sound, and AI enhancements for immersive viewing.

Additionally, Hisense debuted its L9Q Laser TV , the latest in its award-winning L9 Series. With five screen sizes ranging from 100 to 150 inches, the L9Q offers unparalleled versatility and premium performance, reaffirming Hisense's leadership in Laser TV technology.

In collaboration with Pantone and Devialet , Hisense enhanced its premium TV offerings with Pantone-validated colour accuracy and Devialet's superior audio expertise, creating the ultimate cinematic experience at home.

Smart Home Appliances Powered by ConnectLife

Hisense also showcased its ConnectLife smart home ecosystem, designed to seamlessly integrate TVs, appliances, and third-party devices. The platform enables users to manage their connected home system with ease through a unified app, offering features such as personalised automation and real-time device monitoring.

In the kitchen, the Jumbo Side-by-Side Refrigerator and FreshVault French Door Refrigerator demonstrated Hisense's commitment to innovation, with features like vacuum-sealed drawers for enhanced food preservation, AI-powered recipe suggestions, and integrated media hubs.

The LuxCare Mini Washer-Dryer Combo and Smart UltraSlim Air Conditioner delivered compact, energy-efficient solutions for modern living, while ConnectLife integration enabled heightened control and convenience across all devices.

Hisense and FIFA: A Partnership for the Future

As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense also offered a first look at the tournament's trophy at CES. Leveraging its flagship 100-inch AI TVs and AI Sports Mode, Hisense continues to elevate fan experiences by bringing immersive, stadium-like viewing directly into homes.

With its cutting-edge innovations in entertainment and smart living, Hisense solidifies its position as a pioneer in technology shaping the future of modern lifestyles.

About Hisense



Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries.

Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, UEFA EURO 2020TM UEFA EURO 2024TM, FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website:

