Northern Data Group Announces Preliminary Q4 2024 and FY 2024 Results conference Call

Frankfurt/Main – 17 January 2025 – Northern Data AG (“Northern Data Group” or“the Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that it has scheduled its preliminary Q4 2024 and FY 2024 results conference call for Tuesday, 21 January 2024, at 3:00 P.M. CET.

During the call, management will discuss its operations and financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

This conference call will be available through an audio webcast. Please use this link to register.

Additionally, analysts can join the conference call using their local dial-in number:



Germany Toll-Free: +44 20 3936 2999

United Kingdon/International Toll-Free: +44 800 358 1035

United States Toll-Free: +1 646 233 4753

Global dial in numbers can be found here .

Access code required: 194334



A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Northern Data Group website at Publications (northerndata) .



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world's most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.



Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ...

