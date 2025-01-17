Mitsubishi Corporation And JOGMEC Announce Investment In Efuels Provider Infinium

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mitsubishi Corporation and JOGMEC Announce in eFuels provider Infinium

TOKYO, Jan 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation (hereafter "Mitsubishi") and Japan Organization for Metals and Security (hereafter "JOGMEC") have participated in the Series C round of Infinium Holdings, (hereafter "Infinium"). Following the success of its first commercial-scale project, known as Pathfinder located in Corpus Christi, Texas, Infinium plans to set up its second commercial-scale eFuels project, also known as Roadrunner, which is expected to be the world's largest eSAF production facility when operational, located in Texas, USA.

Infinium is one of the world leaders in production of eFuels, which are a new class of synthetic fuels that use green hydrogen and carbon dioxide to produce ultra-low carbon alternatives to traditional fossil-based fuels. They are the world's first producer of commercially available ultra-low carbon eFuels and will continue to deploy their proprietary technology in the United States and other locations.

Through this investment, Mitsubishi's aim is to expand its understanding of eFuels, the demand for which is expected to increase in the future. Additionally, Mitsubishi aims to participate in future projects to support the supply of eFuels into Japan. JOGMEC will support these efforts by Mitsubishi through this investment, contributing to establishing the eFuels supply chain and the earliest social implementation of eFuels in Japan.

Infinium eFuels are a drop-in fuel for internal combustion engines in aircraft and automobiles, offering a reduction of approximately 90% or more in greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional fossil fuels. This is expected to contribute significantly to hard-to-abate sector such as aviation and transportation.

Following the amendment of the JOGMEC act in 2022, which enhanced its capabilities in the low and zero-carbon fields, this investment marks JOGMEC's first selected company for investment in the eFuels sector. This investment is an effort for Mitsubishi and JOGMEC to participate as new partners in the eFuels business ecosystem that Infinium is forming with its partners and customers based on its core catalyst technology.







Pathfinder plant located in Corpus Christi, Texas







eFuels Producing Process

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its global network of around 1,300 group companies. Mitsubishi Corporation has eight Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development & Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation and Power Solution. Through these eight Business Groups, Mitsubishi Corporation's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe. With an unwavering commitment to conducting business with integrity and fairness, Mitsubishi Corporation remains fully dedicated to growing its businesses while contributing to a prosperous society.

About JOGMEC

Headquartered in Tokyo, JOGMEC is an independent administrative agency which commits for securing stable energy supply to Japan with cost effective manner to safeguard people's lives and economic activities via providing ranges of services including financial assistance to Japanese private companies. Effective on 2022 after revision of the JOGMEC Act, following more than 50 years of engagement in oil and gas business since one of the predecessors, Japan National Oil Corporation (JNOC), JOGMEC started to cover new areas of business including hydrogen and its derivatives as well as Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) in search for realizing both abovementioned mission and energy transition in Japan.

About Infinium

Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels, also known as eFuels, are a new class of synthetic fuels created using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources that compete with food. Infinium eFuels such as eSAF jet fuel and eDiesel can be dropped into existing planes, trucks and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium eNaphtha is a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production.

