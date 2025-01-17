KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 2.30 To 84.55 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose by USD 2.30 to USD 84.55 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared with USD 82.25 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. At the global level, the went down by 74 cents to USD 81.29 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.36 to USD 78.68 pb. (end) km

