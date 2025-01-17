Play For Dream MR Gains Widespread Acclaim At CES 2025, Deeply Partnering With Tobii To Drive B2B Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Play For Dream MR distinguishes itself through its exceptional hardware performance, state-of-the-art software algorithms, and ergonomic design, offering users an unparalleled immersive experience. With intuitive spatial interaction, lifelike visuals, and comfortable wearable experience.

Industry experts have lauded the innovative product for its outstanding features. Amanda Watson, a senior professional in the

XR sector, remarked, "the Play For Dream MR was absolutely the best around

HDM demo I saw on the floor today. Great performance, optics, UI and media capture/playback features."

VR influencer Tyriel from Tyriel VR Tech also shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I have to say. I'm impressed. The hardware is solid, with eye-tracking, auto

IPD, pancake lenses, the software feels snappy. Probably one of my

fav demos at CES 2025."

In addition to catering to consumers, Play For Dream Technology is actively exploring business-to-business applications. At

CES 2025, the company showcased pioneering customized solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of various industries, drawing significant interest from potential partners eager to collaborate on innovative applications.



In a groundbreaking announcement, Play For Dream Technology has revealed its strategic partnership with

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. This collaboration combines Play For Dream's cutting-edge device with

Tobii's state-of-the-art XR5 eye tracking technology, positioning Play For Dream MR as a versatile tool for enterprise applications, including training, medical research, and skills assessment.

Emma Bauer,

SVP of Integrations at Tobii, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our collaboration with Play For Dream demonstrates

Tobii's commitment to innovation in mixed reality. With our XR5 eye tracking technology integrated into their MR headset, we enable superior user experiences through optimized visuals and seamless interactions. Together, we set a new benchmark for spatial computing in enterprise applications across industries."



Looking ahead, Play For Dream Technology remains committed to pioneering mixed-reality experiences across multiple sectors, including medical and healthcare, education, research, simulated aviation training, gaming, and

MRLBE solutions.



In March 2025, Play For Dream MR is slated to hit the United States market, ready to revolutionize the landscape of mixed reality technology and is poised to set new standards in mixed reality technology, promising to deliver extraordinary experiences for users worldwide.



For more information

about Play For Dream Technology and the Play For Dream MR, please visit

/.

About Play For Dream Technology

Founded in 2020, Play For Dream Technology is a company focusing on spatial computing devices. It is committed to bringing new digital entertainment experiences to users, reforming the way everyone acquires information, and advancing three-dimensional information technology.



With full-stack self-developed capabilities and a strong scientific research team-70% of whom are R&D staff, hail from Silicon Valley's top algorithm teams and global

XR industry leaders. Play For Dream has launched three self-developed devices in just four years, driving continuous iteration, innovation, and the upgrading of the spatial computing industry.

SOURCE Play For Dream Technology