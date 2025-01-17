Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size To Hit USD 4.20 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global breastfeeding accessories size was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 4.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period (2025-2033)

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breastfeeding accessories encompass a diverse array of articles employed by lactating mothers. Breastfeeding accessories serve as valuable tools for moms experiencing insufficient or inconsistent milk production since they aid in the milk extraction process. Breastfeeding accessories refer to a wide array of things that are utilized by lactating women during the process of breastfeeding. Breast pumps serve as a means to extract milk from breastfeeding moms, allowing them to provide food to their infants when they are not physically there.

Market Dynamics

Declining Infant Mortality Rate Drives the Global Market

The infant mortality rate has decreased in recent years due to developments in the healthcare industry. According to a report published by UNICEF in January 2023, the world has made significant strides in child survival over the past three decades, and millions of children now have greater chances of survival than they did in 1990. One in twenty-six children died before age five in 2021, compared to one in eleven in 1990.

The annual rate of decline in the global under-five mortality rate increased from 1.8% in the 1990s to 4.0% for 2000-2009 and 2.7% for 2010-2021 during the 2000s. More than 60 percent of deaths in children under five are believed to be preventable through low-cost measures such as exclusive breastfeeding and improved nutrition. Thus, the falling infant mortality rate will accelerate market expansion over the forecast period.

Product Innovation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Market leaders are focusing on product innovation to endure the intense competition. For instance, in May 2016, Lansinoh Laboratories, a global leader in breastfeeding products and accessories, introduced the Lansinoh® Smartpump TM, a double electric breast pump designed for today's busy mothers. The new Smartpump is the first pump on the market to feature Bluetooth® technology, enabling the pump to pair seamlessly with a new, free Lansinoh Baby TM app.

In addition, in January 2023, Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the leader in Femtech disrupting the pumping industry with best-in-class technology, introduced the official Apple Watch companion app for Willow® 3.0 pumps. The Willow 3.0 is the first wearable breast pump with an app for a smartwatch, providing mothers with greater pumping freedom. These launches are anticipated to create opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global breastfeeding accessories market shareholder and is expected to expand during the forecast period. This region's market expansion is primarily attributable to the increasing number of employed women and the widespread awareness of breastmilk's health benefits for infants. Similarly, numerous regional institutes are working to increase the breastfeeding rate in the area. For instance, in November 2022, the University of California Health (UCH) and University of California San Diego Health (UC San Diego Health) established a non-profit human milk bank to serve families in Southern California and throughout the state through all six UCH academic health centers.

Furthermore, California has a high breastfeeding rate and an abundance of excess milk. Donated pasteurized human milk is essential for premature or ill infants whose parents cannot meet their nutritional needs with their milk. Therefore, establishing such milk banks in the North American region increases the demand for breast milk extraction and storage accessories. This contributes to the expansion of the North American market.

Key Highlights

The global breastfeeding accessories market size was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 2.45 billion in 2025 to USD 4.20 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period (2025-2033)



Based on product, the global breastfeeding accessories market is bifurcated into nipple care products, breast shells, breast pads, breastmilk preparation and cleaning products, breastmilk storage and feeding, perineal cooling pads, breast heating pads, breast cooling pads, baby weighing scales, maternity/nursing bras, nursing tank tops, lactation massager, breast pump carry/tote bags, and postpartum recovery accessories. North America is the most significant global breastfeeding accessories market shareholder and is expected to expand during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Medela AGAmeda Inc.Willow Innovations, Inc.Pigeon CorporationKoninklijke Philips N.V.Elvie (Chiaro Technology)PlaytexNewell BrandsFreemieSpectra BabyiAPOYLavie MomMotif Medical

Recent Developments



June 2023- Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed, displayed its most recent wearable breast pumps and massagers from June 21 to June 23 at the Florida International Medical Expo (FIME). January 2023- Medela, a brand trusted by millions of mothers, introduced the Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump, its first in-bra, wearable breast pump solution. The new pump features ultra-lightweight, comfortable, and discreet collection cups connected to a portable pump motor to provide a hands-free pumping experience of the highest caliber.

Segmentation

By End UserHospitalsClinicsOthersBy ProductNipple Care ProductsBreast ShellsBreast PadsBreastmilk Preparation and Cleaning ProductsBreastmilk Storage and FeedingPerineal Cooling PadsBreast Heating PadsBreast Cooling PadsBaby Weighing ScalesMaternity/Nursing BrasNursing Tank TopsLactation MassagerBreast Pump Carry/Tote BagsPostpartum Recovery AccessoriesBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East And AfricaLatin America

