Tug-Of-War Over Dr Ambedkar Intensifies As BJP, Congress Gear Up For Events In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 17 (IANS) The contest over Dr B.R. Ambedkar between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition is set to intensify in Madhya Pradesh in the coming week.

While the Congress will launch its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign from Dr Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow on January 27, the BJP has also announced its own initiative, 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas,' with events planned across the state.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Amit Shah, and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda (also the BJP national president), and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, are scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh for this campaign.

As per party sources, Amit Shah will address a public rally in Bhopal while Nitin Gadkari will participate in events in Indore. Similarly, J.P. Nadda will attend a rally in Jabalpur and Vinod Tawde, BJP national general secretary, will preside over a program in Rewa.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with other senior BJP leaders, will lead events in cities like Gwalior, Ujjain, and Sagar as part of the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan.

On the Congress side, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign from Mhow, Dr Ambedkar's birthplace, located 25 km from Indore.

“All Congress Working Committee (CWC) members, former and sitting Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from across the country will join the campaign in Mhow,” said Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari during a press conference.

Patwari has been actively preparing for the event, holding meetings with party workers and touring the Malwa-Nimar region to build momentum.

This campaign marks the Congress' first major political event in Madhya Pradesh since its crushing defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections. The loss led to a change in state leadership as veteran Kamal Nath was replaced with Jitu Patwari as the new state unit chief.

The Congress hopes to rally support by emphasizing its commitment to the ideals of Dr Ambedkar, with the campaign strategically positioned in a state where the Dalit community plays a significant electoral role.