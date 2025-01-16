Product Safety Professionals To Receive Designations At International Product Safety Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sponsor of the Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program

Candidates complete university level product safety management course at Virginia Tech continuing education

- News Release

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) will award its“Certified Product Safety ProfessionalTM” designation to three professionals. The candidates passed a university level program in product safety management at Virginia Tech Continuing and Professional Education . The professionals are:

> Nathan Mouw, Whirlpool Corporation, Benton Harbor, Michigan, Senior Director Vice President of Global Product Safety, and Regulatory Affairs, and EHS. He firmly believes that product safety is not a competitive issue, and that collaboration and partnership with all stakeholders is important to improve safety for all consumers and all safety systems. With the scale of Whirlpool Corp.'s presence in homes around the world and its broad portfolio of consumer products, he focuses on continuous improvement to ensure the best experience for their consumers. He believes that because Whirlpool puts various appliances and products in around 70 million homes that he must maintain continuous improvement to protect consumers from safety hazards. Nathan holds a Master of Business Administration from Western Michigan University – Haworth College of Business, and a Master of Science, Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University.

>Kylee Rogers, Best Practice Quality, Lehi, Utah, Senior Product Safety /Compliance Consultant. Her background in consumer products includes such areas as juvenile products, crib mattresses, and badly formulated care products. She is active with the Juvenile Product Manufacturers Association and ASTM. Work that she did on a product recall gave her insight and the opportunity to see first-hand how catastrophic it could be when not enough priority was placed on product safety, testing, and quality. She is a graduate of Utah Valley University and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Management.

>Anusha Sirimanna, Senior Quality Assurance Manager at Carter's OshKosh, residing in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada has 25 years of experience in apparel quality assurance for major retail brands. Her Company, Carter's Osh Kosh is a leading manufacturer and a retailer of kid's apparel with over 1,000 retail stores worldwide owning prominent brands including Carter's, Osh Kosh B'gosh, Little Plant and Skip Hop. Her expertise lies in product safety, quality, testing and regulatory compliance. She is eager to expand her knowledge and broaden her focus on emerging industry standards, best practices and innovative solutions. She also feels it's important to stay current on regulatory matters around the world. She has a degree in Engineering from University of Moratuwa; Sri Lanka.

The individuals will receive their designations at the Annual Meeting and Training Symposium convened by the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO) in Orlando, Florida on February 19, 2025.

The 2024 Consumer Product Safety Professionals Certification Education Program was held remotely, convened by Virginia Tech, SPSP's university partner in Arlington, Virginia. The program opened on August 29. Following a two-day opening workshop, the program moved into a phase of 60-minute webinars that focused on specific areas of product safety including culture and ethics, risk assessment and hazard identification, regulatory compliance, product investigation, data management and artificial intelligence, and product recall management.

The program concluded with a closing assessment workshop on October 29-30. The assessment elements include a multiple-choice examination, a personal essay, a written case study, and an oral presentation of their case study. Candidates who do not pass each of the assessment activities have one opportunity to do a retake.

The program has been sponsored by SPSP since its founding in 2019. The program is designed under the authority of SPSP's affiliate Consumer Product Safety Certification Services. The program is managed by ADK Information Services.

