ASPEN, Colo., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's

Oncology Support Fund (COSF) – founded by producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce – announced Jay Leno will host the 3rd Annual Aspen Snow Ball Gala. The "black tie fantasy" event honorary chairs include Brooke Burke , and Rachel Zoe. The star studded gala will honor Christie Brinkley with the Philanthropic Impact Achievement Award, and guests will enjoy a special performance by Swedish pop star Zara Larsson .

The signature gala hosted by COSF is framed with five days of events for its gala guests now dubbed "Aspen Snow Ball Week". This year will include the first-ever Kick-Off Benefit Concert in partnership with the Aspen Art Museum harboring its connection to Art education and COSF's mission to ensure children have access to wellness programs such as Art Therapy. Robin Thicke and Chloe Jane are confirmed to perform.

The curated week of events will foster connection, education, community and impact. Starting with Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro for a "pre-game" take-over of the famed slope side bistro, Aspen Art Museum will host a Kick-Off Benefit Concert , Snow Lodge Aspen will host a Aprés Ski Soirée and the Night Before Benefactor Dinner with DJ's sets by Carlita . The St. Regis ballroom will be transformed into this year's theme 'Oh the Places You'll Go' inspired by Dr. Suess's book and "giving these heroic kids a chance to go places". The Official After Party and the Sunday closing Superbowl Party will be at the brand-new ZigZag Restaurant owned by COSF founding board members Scott & Carly Weber.



"For our third annual signature gala we have raised the bar, offering curated programming for donors that lift the guest experience and fosters meaningful engagement to our mission. This year we aim to educate our guests, and inspire them to help push our impact forward. We want our motives to be clear of what we stand for and where we are going," says Pierce,

COSF's Founding Chairman.

We are honored to announce Children's Hospital Colorado as our chosen beneficiary. COSF will support the pediatric cancer center to fuel sustainability for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) Family Wellness Program through the COSF Fund for Advancement in Wellness . Specifically, these crucial funds will increase licensed social workers who provide psychosocial support and increase licensed art & music therapists.



Notable attendees include: Jay Leno, Christie Brinkley, Rachel Zoe, Zara Larsson, Robin Thicke,

Chloe Jane, DJ Carlita, Luke K, Mia Moretti, Brooke Burke, Adrian Brody, Karla Sofia Gascon, Edgar Ramirez, Jackie Cruz, Nolan Funk, Hunter Doohan, Serinda Swan, Ray Nicholson, Bryan Fogel, James Packer,

Peter Brant Jr, Thomas Doherty, Michael Chow, Ashley Wyndham, and Keni Silva

(more to be confirmed).

Sponsors for 3rd

Annual Snow Ball Gala include Co-Presenting Sponsors Velocity

Black, Taittinger Champagne, with support from

ZigZag, Aspen Valley Ranch, Weber Boxer Group, Horse Soldier Bourbon, PATRÓN El Alto Tequila, Streeter Flynn Gin, Aspen Vodka, Desolas Mezcal, Entourage Rosé and Caymus Wines.



About Children's Oncology Support Fund (COSF)

Children's Oncology Support Fund's mission is to fund the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. COSF supplies grant funding, and pledge funding to donor dependent patient programs across the nation. COSF works directly with hospitals and established non-profits to build partnerships with its core values in mind; Transparency, Community, and Relevancy.

