The Hanover Recognized By Newsweek And The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, (NYSE: THG ) recently has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies and by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation with a score of 100 on its Corporate Equality Index. These awards mark the fourth consecutive year the company has earned the Newsweek recognition and the seventh consecutive recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Companies named to Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies list were commended for their strong commitments to environmental, social and governance practices. The list featured 600 U.S.-based organizations that demonstrated excellence in these areas. The top 2,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. were assessed using quantitative data from more than 30 key performance indicators (KPIs), including energy usage and charitable donations. Additionally, the analysis included a reputation survey of more than 26,000 U.S. residents that centered on the companies' social responsibility efforts.

The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking survey and report that measures corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. The CEI evaluated companies based on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

"We are committed to delivering on our promises

while fostering a culture that values people, integrity and diverse perspectives," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer

at The Hanover. "These recognitions reflect our dedication to continuously building on that culture, and being an inclusive and socially responsible organization where all employees can build rewarding careers."

For more information about Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies award, please click here . For details on the 2025 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit .

To learn more about The Hanover's efforts, please visit the company's Sustainability Report or Inclusion, Diversity and Equity page . To explore employment opportunities at The Hanover, please visit .

