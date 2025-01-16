White Orchid Counseling Expands Services To Include Comprehensive Psychological Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Offering expert evaluations for Autism, ADHD, DID, and more, White Orchid Counseling expands services to meet diverse mental needs.

- Johanna KasperskiORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- White Orchid Counseling, a trusted provider of mental health services in Orland Park, is proud to announce the launch of their comprehensive psychological testing services. This exciting expansion includes evaluations for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), and full psychological assessments to address a wide range of mental health concerns.As the demand for specialized mental health services continues to grow, White Orchid Counseling is committed to meeting the needs of the Orland Park community by offering evidence-based assessments that provide clarity and direction for individuals and families.What the New Services Include:ASD Testing: Comprehensive evaluations for individuals of all ages to identify Autism Spectrum Disorder, ensuring timely access to appropriate interventions and support.ADHD Testing: Detailed assessments designed to diagnose ADHD and provide actionable recommendations for managing symptoms effectively.DID Testing: Specialized evaluations to assess Dissociative Identity Disorder, offering a compassionate and thorough approach to understanding complex mental health conditions.Full Psychological Assessments: Holistic evaluations that address a range of concerns, including mood disorders and personality disorders providing a complete picture of an individual's mental health.The Benefits of Psychological TestingPsychological testing goes beyond diagnosis to uncover underlying issues, guide treatment planning, and foster personal growth. With these services, White Orchid Counseling aims to empower clients with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate their mental health journey.A Commitment to ExcellenceWhite Orchid Counseling's team of experienced clinicians are dedicated to providing high-quality care in a supportive and nonjudgmental environment. By introducing psychological testing services, they continue their mission to offer comprehensive and personalized mental health solutions for clients of all ages.About White Orchid CounselingLocated in Orland Park, IL, White Orchid Counseling has built a reputation for compassionate and effective mental health services. Their team specializes in therapy for individuals, couples, and families, addressing a wide range of concerns including anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship challenges.

