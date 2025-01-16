Author And Relocators Founder Robert Esposito Hosts Gala To Launch New Book 'Nobody Move! (Without Reading This)'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert Esposito, author Nobody Move! (Without Reading This)

Robert Esposito speaks at launch gala

Cast of Netflix's new Series Selling the City

“Nobody Move!” Debuts as No. 1 New Release in the Buying and Selling Homes Category on Amazon

- Robert Esposito, founder of Relocators, and AuthorHAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Esposito, author and founder of Relocators, Inc. , a multi-dimensional, end-to-end moving and transitioning company based in Hauppauge, NY, recently hosted a gala and launch party for the release of his book, Nobody Move! (Without Reading This) .Nobody Move! (Without Reading This) was officially released on January 15 and debuted as the No. 1 new release in the Buying and Selling Homes category on Amazon . The book serves as a comprehensive roadmap that addresses both the emotional and logistical complexities of relocation. Through stories of Esposito's engaging experiences and insights from his professional career, his book guides readers on how to navigate the stress of moving with clarity and confidence, providing proven strategies that have helped thousands of individuals during their home transitions.The book release gala was attended by over 600 real estate and business professionals and hosted by George Andriopoulos, CEO of Launchpad Five One Six and SPEAK. Attendees also had an exclusive screening of Relocators' new commercial featuring Long Island rock and roll legend Dee Snider of Twisted Sister. The commercial will begin airing this month and was produced by Emmy Award winner Mike Amoia.“The overwhelming response to our book launch reflects the universal need for guidance during moving and life's transitions,” said Robert Esposito, founder of Relocators, Inc. and author of Nobody Move (Before Reading This).“Having real estate professionals and celebrities in attendance added to the energy to the event. The gala launch was both for the launch of the book and for the start of a movement that focuses on putting people first during real estate transaction and when moving.”The event included panel discussions with the cast of Netflix's hit new series“Selling the City,” including Eleonora Srugo, Abigail Godfrey, Gisselle Meneses Nunez, Taylor Middleton and Jordyn Taylor Braff as well as a conversation with Mike Amoia and real estate professional Ron Starrantino about the making of the commercial with Rock Legend Dee Snider. Attendees enjoyed music from the internationally recognized DJ Kristival and food from Vincent's Clam Bar.“My mission for the last 17 years has been to alleviate the stress and burdens that people face when going through a move. Through my years of experience, I wrote 'Nobody Move' as an educational guide for individuals and families to read before they begin their moving process, which will empower consumers and help make their moves as seamless as possible,” said Robert Esposito.Esposito's book is also an educational tool for real estate professionals and divorce lawyers. Here, these professionals will better understand the needs of their clients and guide them through the moving process. Rob is on a mission to disrupt the real estate industry and help agents stand out by showing empathy and educating their clients.Nobody Move (Without Reading This) is now available to purchase at: . For custom and bulk orders, please visit: custom-book-bundles/ . To learn more about Rob Esposito and Relocators, visit .###

Bill Corbett Jr.

Corbett Public Relations

+1 516-428-9327

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Industry-Changing Scripture | NOBODY MOVE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.