EGR Launches New Dust Defense Kits For Ford Ranger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

blue ford ranger truck bed with a dust defense kit

EGR, a global leader in premium automotive accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new Dust Defense Kits designed specifically for the Ford Ranger.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EGR, a global leader in premium automotive accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new Dust Defense Kits designed specifically for the Ford Ranger. Engineered to provide unparalleled protection, these kits are the ultimate solution for keeping dust, dirt, and debris out of your truck bed, no matter where your adventures take you.The EGR Dust Defense Kits are crafted to meet the needs of Ford Ranger owners who demand durability, precision, and reliability. Whether you're navigating dusty backroads, offroad trails, or urban environments, this new product promises to keep your truck bed clean and your cargo safe.Key Features of the EGR Dust Defense Kit for Ford Ranger:Custom Fit: Designed exclusively for the Ford Ranger, the kit ensures a snug, gap-free seal for maximum protection.Durable Materials: Built with weather-resistant, heavy-duty materials to stand up to the toughest conditions.Black Powder-Coated Steel and Rubber Seals: Provides robust and long-lasting defense against dust, dirt, and water infiltration.Easy Installation: Quick and simple setup allows you to hit the road faster.Enhanced Cargo Protection: Keeps tools, camping gear, and other cargo clean and organized."We're excited to bring our latest innovation to Ford Ranger owners," said Pat Johnson, National Sales Director at EGR. "The Dust Defense Kit was designed with adventurers and everyday drivers in mind, offering reliable protection for their truck beds and cargo. It's the perfect upgrade for those who value cleanliness, durability, and performance."Ideal for Ford Rangers with Tonneau Covers or a Truck CanopyThe EGR Dust Defense Kit is tailored for trucks equipped with tonneau covers or other bed covers, offering a seamless and complementary solution for total truck bed protection.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.

Justin MacLauchlan

EGR USA

+1 503-206-1917

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.