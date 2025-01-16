Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fee-For-Service Battery Charging Kiosk (RKH-709)
Date
1/16/2025 12:32:59 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fee-for-service kiosk that would allow anyone to easily charge or operate mobile devices in public venues," said an inventor, from Portsmouth,
Va., "so I invented the ELECTRO HOTSPOT. My design would also offer a ready revenue source for the invention operator."
The patent-granted invention provides a fee-for-service AC, EV (electric vehicle) and USB power kiosk for the charging and operation of mobile devices and vehicles in public venues and other enterprise locations. In doing so, it increases convenience for mobile device users. It also helps generate revenue for the owner/operator. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for businesses, commercial locations, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-709, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16012025003732001241ID1109098607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.