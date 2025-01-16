Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fee-For-Service Battery Charging Kiosk (RKH-709)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fee-for-service kiosk that would allow anyone to easily charge or operate mobile devices in public venues," said an inventor, from Portsmouth,

Va., "so I invented the ELECTRO HOTSPOT. My design would also offer a ready revenue source for the invention operator."

The patent-granted invention provides a fee-for-service AC, EV (electric vehicle) and USB power kiosk for the charging and operation of mobile devices and in public venues and other enterprise locations. In doing so, it increases convenience for mobile device users. It also helps generate revenue for the owner/operator. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for businesses, commercial locations, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-709, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

