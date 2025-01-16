Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Device For Outward-Opening Doors (RKH-692)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a new security device for outward-opening doors to prevent break-in attempts at home, work, while traveling, or during active shooter situations in schools," said an inventor, from

Williamsburg, Va., "so I invented THE RATTLER. My design would provide an additional measure of security for outward-opening doors."

The patent-pending invention provides a security device for outward-opening doors. In doing so, it prevents the door from being opened by forced entry. It also would provide a rattling alert sound. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features a universal design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, travelers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-692, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED