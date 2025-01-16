Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Location Feature For Eyewear (RKH-688)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to locate missing or misplaced eyeglasses," said an inventor, from Glenn Allen, Va., "so I invented the I SEE YOU. My design saves time when searching for glasses."

The patent-pending invention provides a wireless location feature for all kinds of eyewear frames. In doing so, it offers an easier way to find lost or misplaced eyewear. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also can be used with eyeglasses, reading glasses, sunglasses, safety glasses, etc. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of eyewear.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-688, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED