Vgtel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) Announces Strategic Shift To Astronomy And Space Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is excited to unveil a transformative business strategy as it transitions into the dynamic and rapidly expanding fields of astronomy and the space industry. The company is positioning itself as a leader in contributing to humanity's understanding of the universe and advancing public safety initiatives.

Strategic Vision for 2025

As part of this new direction, VGTel is spearheading the development of a global atmospheric monitoring system to study Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), unknown traffic, and space debris. This initiative addresses critical challenges at Earth's atmospheric border, delivering valuable data for scientific research and global safety efforts.

In addition, VGTel plans to launch premium astronomy services, including deep-space imaging, telescope sales and rentals, and the research and cataloging of galaxies. By partnering with professional engineers and consultants, the company aims to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for both professional and amateur astronomers.

Operational Updates

VGTel is actively working on regulatory filings with the goal of upgrading to the“Pink Current Information” tier with the OTC Markets Group. The management team is fully committed to achieving compliance and transparency. Shareholders can stay informed through regular updates via the company's website ( ) and social media platforms (X ).

Key Developments

A recent Form 8-K filing highlights VGTel's progress, including:

. The appointment of a seasoned professional to lead the company toward its new objectives.

. A roadmap for achieving regulatory compliance and early project milestones.

. A renewed commitment to transparency, open disclosure, and maximizing shareholder value.

2025 Initiatives

Looking ahead, VGTel's key goals include:

. Regulatory Compliance: Completing all filings to achieve“Pink Current Information” status with the OTC Markets Group.

. Project Launch: Initiating the global atmospheric monitoring system.

. Market Expansion: Rolling out astronomy-related services to establish a strong market presence.

These initiatives mark the beginning of a bold new chapter for VGTel as it evolves into a cutting-edge enterprise in the space and technology sectors.

About VGTel, Inc.:

VGTel, Inc. (OTC: VGTL) is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic transformation to focus on research astronomy and space industries. Dedicated to pioneering innovations that advance scientific discovery and public safety, VGTel aims to create sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Beyond Earth Project

The Beyond Earth Project is an initiative focused on systematically researching and reanalyzing scientific literature to uncover critical insights about UAP and atmospheric phenomena. By leveraging advanced technologies, the project seeks to ensure public safety and enhance humanity's understanding of the unknown.

For updates, visit: .

Contact:

Investor Relations

VGTel, Inc.

Email: ...

Website:

X:

