Sony Named America's Most Trusted Television Brand In 2025 Lifestory Research Study

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sony has been recognized as the most trusted television brand in the 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Television Study, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.7. This ranking is based on trust ratings from consumers actively shopping for televisions, underscoring Sony's strong reputation and consumer confidence in its products.The study surveyed 6,042 respondents across the United States over the past year, placing Sony at the top of the list, reflecting the highest level of trust among leading television brands. Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp, and Vizio also earned recognition for their strong trust ratings, further solidifying the competitive nature of the television market.The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Television Study is conducted annually to gauge consumer trust, satisfaction, and brand loyalty. It provides insights into the preferences of television buyers across the country. Sony's top ranking highlights its longstanding commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction in the ever-evolving home entertainment industry.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

